The final chapter of the decade-long run of Knights at Smyrna proved to be one of the best.
Wide receiver Yamir Knight followed in the footsteps of his brothers Wade, Will, and Wayne, accounting for 29 touchdowns and 34 two-point conversions in leading the Eagles to the 2022 Class 3A State Title.
Yamir was named the Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year, and joined Will (2017) in being named a Gatorade Player of the Year.
He said the quartet started as sibling rivals, but said as everyone got older, it because sibling motivators.
"They were my greatest mentors, they taught me everything I know, not just from football but being a man in general."
Yamir said a turning point in the football development with his brothers came about 6-7 years ago.
"In middle school, we have this field, a closed off field, but we jumped over the gate. We probably got kicked out of that field a thousand times, but we kept going because we know we had more work to get done."
That work led Will to Old Dominion, Delaware, and UConn, as he is still looking to complete his college experience, while Yamir will join Wayne at Division 1-FBS James Madison in the Fall.
Yamir said the rivalries in Delaware have only strengthened his game, and in the process made everyone better.
"I am so grateful to play against those guys and with them. My teammates and the others getting recognition. This is a great state we're building. A few years ago we weren't in the position we're in now with D-1 commits, but everything is just building, I'm loving the state of Delaware."
Yamir became the fourth Smyrna player to win the Gatorade POY honor, joining QB Nolan Henderson (2016), RB Will Knight (2017), and QB Aidan Sanchez (2020).
He's also the first primary WR to receive the honor since current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin for Middletown in 2012.
At the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association banquet Monday, the state coaches of the year were also honored.
Dover's Chip Knapp took the 3A honor after leading the Senators to the state title game in just his second season after leaving the disbanded Wesley College program.
In 2A, Rob Tattersall led Friends to an undefeated state championship as part of a four-Tattersall endeavor including dad Bob (Associate Head Coach), and sons Robbie (QB, 2A Offensive Player of the Year), and Ryan (Defensive Back).
The 1A Coach of the Year is Laurel's Joey Jones, who guided the Bulldogs to a second state title in just his fourth year running the program.
In addition, Salesianum's Bill DiNardo was honored for winning his 300th game, joining Bob Tattersall in that exclusive club, and Sussex Central's John Wells for winning his 200th career game.
Both of those coaches will no longer have the challenge of facing a Smyrna team with a Knight brother, as Delaware moves on to its next generation of top players.