An 18-year-old is now a former freshman at the University of Delaware after he was allegedly seen brandishing a gun on campus in a Snapchat video.
Michael Hearn, Junior was seen with the gun Friday, UD police said.
Possession of firearms, ammunition and other weapons is prohibited on university property under unless campus police OK it, and Hearn, who's now been "separated" from UD and banned from the campus, is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, along with several drug offenses.
He also faces further disciplinary action by UD's Office of Student Conduct, and is currently being held at the Howard Young Prison.