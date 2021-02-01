Delaware continues to be on the outer fringes of a major east coast snowstorm, as a third day of snow is expected Tuesday in the First State.
The National Weather Service is continuing its Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County through 4 p.m. Tuesday, even though the New Castle Airport saw just 0.9 inches of snow between 1-7 p.m., bringing the official Wilmington measuring station to 3.4 inches since Sunday.
Typically a Winter Storm Warning is issued when 5 inches of snow is expected in a 12-hour period.
Forecasters are still anticipating another 2-3 inches to fall in Wilmington as the back edge of the storm, which was off the Atlantic City coast Monday night, continues to feed moisture into the region.
You don't have to go far across the Mason-Dixon line to find bigger snow totals.
Oxford, Pennsylvania is reporting 9.5 inches, Upper Darby has 6.0, and Chadds Ford has 5.
The monster numbers have been just north of Philadelphia and up into Northwestern New Jersey, where as of 7:47 p.m. 30 inches had fallen in Mendham, New Jersey. Philadelphia was reporting 6.1 inches at the airport.
The snow is gradually expected to cease Tuesday evening, and then things become sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, before two chances for storms on Friday and Sunday, the second of which has the potential to be another snowmaker.