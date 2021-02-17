Delaware is bracing for another winter punch as a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been posted for the First State.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 through 10 a.m. Friday.
Forecasters are expecting the snow to begin just before daybreak Thursday, with a potentially heavy burst of snow in the late morning hours, potentially up to an inch an hour, at its peak.
The challenge continues to be where, and when, warm air will spin into the system aloft, transitioning the snow to sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain.
As the calendar turns to the back-half of mid-February, the strength of precipitation will be critical. Once daylight starts, even behind the clouds, any snow will become harder to stick, and could even change types from snow to sleet throughout the event.
The National Weather Service predicts sleet could begin to mix with the snow in New Castle County by noon, and then become the predominant weather type, helping to keep snow totals down. Importantly, they have backed away from predictions of freezing rain, which would lead to dangerous icing conditions. There will likely be a break in the late afternoon, before the second wave comes in, creating the better chance of icing.
Their projection is for 4-6 inches of snow, with about .02 inches of ice in New Castle County.
In Kent County, snow is also expected to break out, but they bring the changeover to sleet into play closer to 9 a.m., but not before 1-3 inches of snow falls. A period of sleet, and perhaps freezing rain follows, with a transition to rain by 3 p.m., with perhaps half an inch of liquid rain to wash away much of the snow.
In Sussex County, there may be up to an inch, but a quick transition to a very chilly, but above freezing, rain. The Delaware beaches might get about an hour of snow, but aren't even in an advisory as they should be over to plain rain by 8 a.m.
After the storm pulls away in the afternoon on Friday, Delaware will be left with sunny skies for the weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday around 35 degrees.
As for Monday? Another chance of snow turning to rain, but it is too early to comb through those details.