Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) crews spent Tuesday, December 15, 2020, laying down a coating of brine on New Castle County roads in anticipation of the first potential snow storm of the season.
DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said it's been a long time since a real measurable snow has hit the area.
"It's been more than a one thousand days since we've had a snowfall of more than four inches here in the northern part of Delaware," said McLeod.
McLeod said brining is step one.
"Just getting that salt solution down on the road which helps prevent that initial freeze up," said McLeod.
According to McLeod, DelDOT has 48-thousand tons of salt available statewide.