You won't have to worry about your morning commute Monday, but the weather for your drive back could be problematic.
Accumulation totals won't be huge, but a wintry mix will descend on the area between about 4 and 6 p.m., said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"When all is said and done, we're only looking at an inch or two of snow and sleet for New Castle County, probably about an inch down toward Dover, and not much at all down toward Sussex County, but again, the timing's gonna be a little bit rough for the Monday afternoon commute," said Powell.
This storm should be out of the area by Tuesday, but look out--Powell said there's a storm he's tracking that could hit here Thursday, with the potential for significant snowfall.