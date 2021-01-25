Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.