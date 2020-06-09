"I think the real test for all of us as the conditions on the ground continue to improve, in terms of the spread of the virus, is continuing attention to protections and mask wearing and social distancing. It's easy to let your guard down," said Governor John Carney Tuesday during his bi-weekly novel coronavirus COVID-19 update. "But our message still has to be strong. There's been a high cost for all of this, in terms of the broader shutdowns in our economy, the stay-at-home orders and the out-of-state quarantine, travel quarantine. Now's not the time to let all that go to waste, all that good work."
Delaware's a week-and-a-half into its economic reopening, and as the state prepares to enter Phase II of that plan on June 15, 2020, public officials are still urging caution. With access expanding for customers and consumers of restaurants and other personal care businesses, COVID-19 should remain in the back of everyone's mind while getting out of the house and heading back into the shops and taverns across the First State's towns and cities.
Major items changing with the debut of Phase II include an increased occupancy for restaurants from 30% to 60% of the fire code limit, the limit for indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 50, and outdoor gatherings will be permitted for up to 250 people, with special approval. Additionally, childcare will reopen to the public, and not just essential workers.
"As we open the economy again and allow people to circulate more, we know that's gonna create risks," Carney said. "So we need your cooperation and your help with respect to paying attention, to wearing a mask in public and, particularly if you're in a retail establishment, to protect yourself and others--mostly others--and to respect their health and yours, as well."
Carney said he's been happy with what he called "creative and thoughtful" solutions being implemented in businesses around Delaware to protect returning customers, and said his administrations next biggest focus is youth sports, particularly contact sports which put groups of young people together in close quarters.
"If there's anything that gets emotions flowing, it's youth sports. If you haven't been to a youth football--field hockey, basketball, lacrosse, you name it--game where children are involved and parents and grandparents are in the stands, you haven't seen real emotion. And so we've heard from a lot of parents and coaches, rightly so," the governor said. "Sports for our children is really just so important, it's the way we stay close to our children; it's the way we enjoy their progress through life...and there's a lot of emotion wrapped up into it. Some of the guidance that I've seen makes my head spin to think about how it works...But the reality is, again, the virus is still out there. Yes, it's true children have not been getting the virus or at least have not been symptomatic and tested positive at rates like adults...But we worry about them carrying the virus to their grandmothers and grandfathers and that's the biggest concern."
But he pointed out the fact that the State of Emergency declaration remained in effect. This was, Carney said, in order to continue providing Delawareans with provisions to protect them throughout the pandemic.
"The emergency order, first of all, has a duration of only 30 days, and so, if there's provisions within the order that need to continue--for instance, the forbearance on those who can't pay their utility bills or their rent, the regulations around mask wearing and social distancing, all the things that we're talking about in terms of business limitations and restrictions--are in place, because of, or that are enabled by, the emergency order. And so in order for us to provide for the protections necessary to manage the spread of the virus, we need to have these measures, otherwise it wouldn't be possible to implement them...So you need the powers of the executive order in order to keep in place some of those restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus."
On a day where Delaware saw two significant milestones-cumulative positive cases grew to more than 10,000 and deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 400 in the state--Carney said his patience has been tested trying to balance it all out.
"So, as you saw from our numbers, we are we are doing well. Our epidemiological curve, if you will, shows that we have less new cases, less hospitalizations, less COVID-like illness at this point, and that's great," said Director for the Division of Public Health Karyl Rattay. "However, today in many ways is a sobering day. Over 10,000 cases and over 400 deaths is, I mean, it's something that none of us have experienced before for an infectious disease in such a short amount of time, to see this many lives impacted."
The doctor cautioned that, despite a collective desire to want things to go back to normal, vigilance at this point is still crucial, as COVID-19 still exists despite the fatigue with thinking about it, and despite the nicer weather calling for everyone to get outdoors.
"In many ways, [kids] need to get out there and get back into their sports," she said. "We've talked a lot about--this is a respiratory illness, and so the best ways to prevent the spread are going to be that social distance and the face covering. Well, with many youth sports--specifically those that are low to medium to high contact--they, by nature, violate social distancing rules to play the game...It's also not super comfortable, especially when individuals are exerting themselves physically, to wear a face covering. Additionally, when you bring large groups together and we've talked about this before, it certainly makes--we call them super-spreader events, but it increases your risk of spread to multiple people. And that also can be challenging to contact tracers as well. Some of our most popular sports include lacrosse and soccer and field hockey, where some would say, 'Well, what's the risk in that?' But you have kids running up and down the field, exerting themselves, breathing hard, and then fighting for the ball, and there is risk in that. The risk is decreased by being outside, for sure, but we are looking at especially those sports, where there is a risk as it relates to social distancing to find approaches to make it safer in our state."
Rattay said the state hopes to issue guidance for Phase II sports issues by Friday, June 12, 2020, with more information on more problematic sports coming later.