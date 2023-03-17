The Delaware Office of Highway Safety wants to make sure everyone gets home safely this weekend, and is making the Sober-Lift program available through early Sunday.
People who are in need of a ride can send a text and receive a $20 Lyft voucher. OHS began the periodic Sober-Lift riseshare program in 2018, and more than 1,200 rides have been redeemed.
Through Sunday March 19th at 2:00 a.m., a SoberLift can be arranged by texting 888-991-2740.
Saint Patrick's Day and the days before and after the celebratory day have often been some of the deadliest times on the nation's roadways. The Office of Highway Safety is also partnering with state and local law enforcement to conduct DUI patrols through Sunday.
Drivers are also urged to keep a keen lookout for pedestrians.
“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and celebrations involving increased alcohol consumption are anticipated throughout the weekend,” Delaware Office of Highway Safety Deputy Director Richard Klepner said. “Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”
More advice from OHS:
Celebrate with a Plan
Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking or not. Follow these ideas to ensure you and your fellow partygoers stay safe.
- Plan ahead: If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Before you have one drink, designate a sober driver who won’t be drinking.
- You have options: designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service. Getting home safely is always worth it.
- If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously and don’t drink.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and let a sober driver get your friend home safely.