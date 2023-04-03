Delaware State Police are investigating a social media threat to fire shots on the premises of Brandywine High School.
Troopers became aware of the social media post early Monday morning, and responded to ensure the safety of students and staff. State Police said no intelligence has turned up to indicate the threat was credible, but any such suspicious activity should always be reported by calling 9-1-1.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 479-1600 Ext. 5012.or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.