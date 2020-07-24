Social media helped lead officers to a predator targeting young children, New Castle County Police said Friday.
According to authorities, the department issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, a social media post seeking details regarding a sexual assault that targeted a 10-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old. Tips led police to 58-year-old John Faulk, who was located Thursday, July 23, and arrested without incident.
Faulk was charged with the felonies second-degree rape where a victim is less than 12, first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, four counts unlawful sexual contact of a child younger than 13, and two counts second-degree sexual abuse by a person of trust. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $160,000 secured bond.