Most of the cones for the vaccination clinics at Dover International Speedway are now in storage ahead of this weekend's NASCAR race weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't get a shot before you take in the racing.
Dover International Speedway will host a walk-up vaccination clinic near the Miles the Monster statue on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the NASCAR XFinity and Cup Series races.
"This is our first event with fans since October 2019, so maybe the ease of getting the vaccine while people are visiting here, maybe they're from a state or community where the vaccine isn't as readily available, giving them the opportunity to get the vaccine can only help us get to the finish line in the COVID-19 issue," track spokesman Michael Lewis told WDEL.
Dover Speedway has hosted FEMA Vaccination Clinics that have led to 77,000 Delawareans receiving at least one shot of the various vaccine brands, along with Food Bank of Delaware pantry events.
500 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.
They'll be available to the 20,000 race fans who were able to secure tickets to the socially distanced event, before it sold out earlier this week.
Lewis said the track wishes they could have had more fans, but the atmosphere will be much better than last August's doubleheader in front of an empty grandstand.
"It was quite a sight to see the cars on the track last August without fans in the stands, so we're glad that even at this limited capacity that we'll be able to host some fans at the Monster Mile."
Tickets are still available for Friday's ARCA Series East Race at 5 p.m., and Saturday's Xfinity Series event that begins at 1:30 p.m.
The green flag for Sunday's Cup Series race is set to wave after 2 p.m.