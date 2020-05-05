Some businesses in Delaware will be allowed to re-open on a limited basis, as early as Friday at 8 a.m.
"The goal of the interim steps is to provide economic relief to Delaware citizens and businesses who are struggling financially - while maintaining strict adherence to health and safety guidelines. The steps also will help as Delawareans and Delaware businesses adapt to new ways of operating once Phase 1 begins," said Gov. John Carney.
The businesses include retail stores that can offer curb-side pick-up with social distancing practices in place, and hair dressers, who allow for appointments for essential workers only.
Child care services will also now be available to these workers if neither parent works from home or alternative care is not possible.
Restaurants (for dining in) and bars are not included on the list.
“I understand how hard this has been for Delawareans across our state. We’ve tried to find ways to ease the pain without compromising public health," said Governor Carney in a written statement. “But even these limited steps allowing businesses to offer additional services will require strict compliance with safety standards, especially social distancing. We cannot afford to go backwards and see new cases and hospitalizations spike. Getting used to a new normal won’t be easy, but this is the first step to being able to reopen our economy."
Here's a complete list of industries that can reopen as of Friday at 8 a.m.:
Small business retailers will be allowed to do business using curbside pick-up as long as social distancing can be maintained.
These retailers include:
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments
- Book, periodical, music stores
- Department stores
- Tobacco and Vape
- Other general merchandise
- Office supply, stationery, and gift stores
- Used merchandise stores
- Consumer goods rental
Cosmetology: Hair care services only are permitted to be offered, and only to workers at essential businesses. Guidelines include:
- No more than two appointments at a time per location (and never more than the number of available staff, so just one for a sole proprietor). Need to leave 15 minutes between appointments for proper cleaning.
- Employees and customers must wear cloth face masks at all times, and customers must cancel appointments if they have any reason to believe they may be ill or may have come into contact with the virus.
- Staff must wear disposable gloves when providing services and must throw away gloves between customers and wash hands.
- Employer must require employees to report their temperature daily -- above 99.5 means they are ineligible to work.
- Customer stations must be sanitized between use, along with any equipment used for the customer. In addition, any item a customer handles (like a magazine) must leave with the customer.
- Entrance door must remain locked to outside to prevent walk-ins.
Other:
- Golf carts allowed at courses for 1 rider at a time with proper cleaning between customers
- Drive thru movies are permitted, but patrons must remain inside vehicles and social distancing must be maintained at all times.
Also, jewelry stores may do business by appointment only, and the governor has instructed the Division of Small Business to consider additional changes like this for other similar retailers.
COVID-19 testing expanded for all long-term care facilities
Also as part of plans to comply with key federal guidance for reopening that requires expanded COVID-19 testing for all vulnerable populations, the state announced a plan to test all residents and staff of long-term care facilities. These facilities have been hardest hit by COVID-19, amounting to more than 64 percent of the state's overall fatalities. The Division of Public Health will provide facilities with tests, testing supplies, training, and support for the universal testing program to protect the most vulnerable Delawareans. They will also support clinicians and provide guidance on testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic persons and held with the interpretation of test results.
“Residents of long-term care facilities are extremely vulnerable to complications from the virus that causes COVID-19 due to chronic health conditions,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware DPH. “We are incredibly pleased to be able to support this testing strategy which will enable us to help the facilities better identify outbreaks among both staff and residents and contain the spread of the disease through a variety of interventions. It is an important component in our rapidly expanding testing strategy.”