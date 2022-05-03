Two of the four candidates for the two available seats on the Colonial School Board appeared at a forum last night, but they weren't ones competing against each others.
Incumbent Christine Smith and newcomer Dr. Keenan Dorsey joined the candidate forum sponsored by ACLU Delaware and several other groups Tuesday night, in the last of their six district events ahead of the Tuesday, May 10 school board elections.
According to organizers, Smith's opponent, Gail Wade, a University of Delaware Associate Professor of nursing declined the invitation.
In the other race, organizers said "we never heard from" incumbent Leo Magee, Sr., who will go against Dorsey.
Both candidates who did appear were asked what is the top issue in the Colonial School District.
Dorsey said it was the district's culture.
"I believe that the issue in our culture and climate in our schools is unaddressed social and mental health issues that are going on. I think we need to do more, and get more services for our students to address those issues, because we're creating programming, but we need to get to the root of the issue of what our students are going through in order to educate them in the school environment."
Smith said, "the laser focus needs to be that we are graduating kids who are ready to either be successful in college or be ready to immediately contribute to society in a career."
The candidates were also asked about how to achieve a more diverse staff that meets the demographics of the student body.
Smith said "we need to recruit from our own kids and say 'here's why you'd be a great teacher, and oh by the way, here's how you can afford four years of college."
Dorsey said they need to recruit colleges as much as colleges recruit students.
"My approach to recruiting staff is being intentional about what we are doing. Actually going to those colleges where our students are graduating and having those partnerships with the colleges and getting them to come in and exposing them to our school and our district."
Another topic was how Colonial should react to the growth of charter schools, in the wake of Christina's moratorium on new schools in their boundaries.
"Charter schools fill niches that the public perceive are lacking or absent in public systems," Smith said. "School districts should be examining those issues and work to provide programming that appeals to all community members."
Dorsey agreed that Colonial needs to make themselves a more attractive option for potential school choice consumers.
"I know that parents make their decisions for sending their students for two different reasons, either they are running from something, or they are running to something. Instead of shaming parents for decisions that they made, that I've seen some schools do, as a district I believe moving forward Colonial we need to look inward and adjust our offerings and possible issues that attract our parents back to our district."
Colonial School District residents will get to vote in both races on May 10, when the polls are open from 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.
You can find a complete list of polling locations and eligible proof of identity and address at the Department of Election website.