After Governor Carney announced Delaware would not be moving into Phase 3, as some may have expected, Monday, at least two beach restaurants are saying they'll be closed this weekend.
The popular Starboard in Dewey Beach announced on Facebook it will close at noon Friday and won't reopen until Tuesday morning so that it can test all employees over the next few days for COVID-19. The closure comes after what the restaurant called due to what it called "increased exposure at our beach communities" and to ensure the safety of staff and guests.
"COVID-19 is serious and aggressive action needs to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and promote the health and safety of our families, co workers, customers, and fellow industry members."
Dockside HammerHeads also announced its closed both of its beach locations, in Dewey and Rehoboth, while it assesses the COVID-19 outbreak at the Delaware beaches.