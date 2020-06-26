Starboard in Dewey Beach
Starboard/Facebook

After Governor Carney announced Delaware would not be moving into Phase 3, as some may have expected, Monday, at least two beach restaurants are saying they'll be closed this weekend.

The popular Starboard in Dewey Beach announced on Facebook it will close at noon Friday and won't reopen until Tuesday morning so that it can test all employees over the next few days for COVID-19. The closure comes after what the restaurant called due to what it called "increased exposure at our beach communities" and to ensure the safety of staff and guests.  

"COVID-19 is serious and aggressive action needs to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and promote the health and safety of our families, co workers, customers, and fellow industry members."

Dockside HammerHeads also announced its closed both of its beach locations, in Dewey and Rehoboth, while it assesses the COVID-19 outbreak at the Delaware beaches.

"Conditions are rapidly changing and the uncertainty of our surroundings is increasing every minute. Out of caution, we are closing to ensure the health and safety of our staff, guests and local community. We will keep you updated on our reopening plans," they said in a Facebook post.

Governor Carney said he will use data from a recent testing site in Rehoboth Beach to influence his decision on when the state may move into the third and final phase of reopening. He added to many people are following basic health precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.
 
"Results of that event should help us determine infection rates in our coastal communities. We’ll be monitoring this data – as well as compliance with public health requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing – as we make a determination about when Phase 3 should begin," said the governor.

