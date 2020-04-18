Some local businesses are open, some aren't, and Delaware's Governor says he's not quite ready to re-open the state just yet.
Selling and repairing appliances makes their business essential, and as much as possible, they try to make things seem like it's business as usual, said Mark Perry at National Appliance Warehouse.
"We're still trying to creat some kind of sense of normalcy for everyone that's coming through the door," said Perry.
Perry said with workers wiping everything down and some customers coming in wearing masks, the atmosphere is weird, but it's working.
"Customers are comfortable once they're in here and they're seeing the precautions that we're taking," said Perry.
Meantime, landmark restaurant and sports bar Stanley's is shut down.
"Yeah, this is catastrophic to us--80 employees were furloughed," said Stanley's owner Steve Torpey, who won't re-open, even for take-out orders, until experts convince him he can protect his workers and patrons.
Torpey said some some customers would probably be leery of coming in, anyway.
"I think some people are gonna be apprehensive (and) other people are gonna not have experienced any of this--just seen it on TV, and they may be ready to jump right back in," said Torpey.
Governor Carney has said he understands some people are eager to get back to business as usual, but a lack of coronavirus testing materials and a big increase in Sussex County cases tell him he shouldn't re-open everything yet.