In addition to Sarah McBride's historic victory as America's first transgender state senator, there were other milestones in this year's election.

In the State House, Democrat Madinah Wilson-Anton won in the 26th district--representing the Bear area--becoming the first practicing Muslim elected to Delaware's General Assembly and the first Muslim woman elected to office in state history. She earned more than 71% of the vote in defeating Republican Timothy Conrad.

Democrat Sherae’a "Rae" Moore was elected in the 8th District--representing the Middletown area--becoming the first black woman elected to the General Assembly south of the C&D Canal. Moore defeated Republican Daniel Zitofsky 57% to 43%.

Two other new faces were elected to the state Senate:

Democrat Kyle Evans Gay defeated incumbent Republican and Senate Minority Whip Cathy Cloutier in the 5th District in Brandywine Hundred. Gay scored 52% of the vote.

In Senate District 7, which encompasses Elsmere and Mill Creek, Democrat Spiros Mantzavinos defeated incumbent Republican Anthony Delcollo by less than 550 votes.

