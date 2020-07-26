You might have gotten a property tax bill by mistake from New Castle County--officials say they're aware of the mistake, and you won't have to pay extra.
The printing company under contract to the County mistakenly sent tax bills to almost 51,000 residents who pay their taxes through their mortgage lenders by means of escrow accounts.
If you got a bill by mistake, not to worry--you'll be getting a letter explaining the error, and Smith says the Office of Finance is updating its website and automated call line to acknowledge the mistake.