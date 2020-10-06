Three staff members at the Ferris School have tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Director for the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services Renee Ciconte said the three positive tests came back October 5, 2020, bringing the total number of staff infected to nine during the pandemic.
She said thankfully no youth have been affected.
"We've had no youth in our secure care facility in the division test positive," said Ciconte.
Ciconte said however they have suspended any incoming admissions, even though no one is currently waiting to enter.
"We just, as a precautionary measure, thought it was a good idea just to hold tight if any youth are sentenced," said Ciconte.
Ciconte said during the pandemic they have been doing extra cleaning and disinfecting at the campus off of Route 141.
"The division has purchased two disinfectant foggers that we use quite regularly in the building," said Ciconte. "We have a cleaning service coming in and doing additional cleaning on top of our custodians that we have on staff."
Ferris School had stopped visitations in early March but started allowing parents only visits in July.