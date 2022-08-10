The University of Delaware is raising a glass for its newest certificate program - studying beer.
Brad Adelson, the brewmaster at Lost Planet Brewing in Pennsylvania, will be leading a new 10-week certificate program Foundations of Brewing Science and Brewery Operations.
"We are going to cover from grain to glass, so topside operation all the way through packaging and quality assessment in the lab. But we're going to focus more on the process from fermentation up to packaging. So, what happens in the process of turning this sugary liquid know as wort into beer," Adelson told WDEL News.
Adelson says people tell him they're shocked when they find out what it takes to craft a fine beer.
"It's such a detail-oriented process just because of quality, and there's a lot that goes into that as a brewery employee. So that's kind of what our aim is - to train people in that aspect of the business," Adelson said.
Adelson says, with a surge in craft breweries, the university was looking for a way to help brewers meet demand when looking for brewery employees.
"Maybe the ideal candidate for this class is somebody who loves to home brew and wants to get into the brewing industry, this course is going to give them a good foundational knowledge," Adelson said.
Classes begin in September and are open to any one over 21, as part of UD's Division of Professional and Continuing Studies.