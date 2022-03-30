Improving tidal flooding along the only road into South Bowers is one of several projects being paid for from Delaware's share of a Federal law passed in 2021.
South Bowers Road tends to see water come across the road in both tidal and storm situations just south out of town, as it meanders the side of the Murderkill River.
DELGOT's Jim Pappas addressed the situation at a press conference along South Bowers Road Wednesday.
"This community came to DELDOT a couple years ago in cooperation with DNREC and the Governor's office, so we came out and starting doing some monitoring, and we had the data to prove that this roadway sometimes has 1-2 feet of water,"
DELDOT's plan is a $48.5 million, five-year project paid for by funds from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. DELDOT will work to raise South Bowers Road by 5 inches, using two layers of a more porous asphalt with fabric wrapped stone on both sides, according to DELDOT Secretary Nicole Majewski.
"It's the first of its kind anywhere. It's a new material that we're going to be using, it's a lighter, porous material that will help funnel the water a little bit better."
Majewski added by just adding to the top of the road, it's a cheaper solution.
Governor John Carney also attended Wednesday's press conference, and said making sure access roads to-and-from Delaware's beach communities, both along the Delaware River/Bay and Atlantic Ocean are crucial.
"Coastal resiliency projects are going to be particularly important to the State of Delaware, we're one of the lowest-laying states in the country."
Four other projects will see funding from Delaware's $160 million portion of the Infrastructure Law.
- The planned widening of Route 1 between Christiana Mall and Route 40, which has been discussed at several DELDOT meetings.
- A new overpass in Georgetown which would take Routes 18/404 over Route 113 at a major bottleneck.
- Improvements to the Kenton Road corridor in West Dover between Route 8 and Chestnut Grove Road.
- The final phase of the multi-use Georgetown to Lewes Trail between Fisher Road and Airport Road. Its project design is expected to begin soon.
Officials said Delaware is also looking to receive grant money for two other potential projects using Local and Regional Project Assistance Grants (RAISE).
- $6.5 million to begin reimagining the Route 9 corridor north of New Castle, reducing through lanes, and improving pedestrian, bicycle, and bus options. if successful, DelDOT said they plan to apply for construction funding bringing the cost to $30 million.
- $5.8 million for bicycle lanes and a sidewalk along Discountland Road in Laurel, which connects Holly Brook Farms and Carvel Gardens to a shopping center that has a Food Lion and Walgreens.