A South Carolina man is behind bars in Sussex County after he was arrested by Smyrna police on weapons counts.
18-year-old Shyeme Mills ran from officers when they arrived at South Delaware and West Frazier Streets Friday morning, police said.
The cops had responded to a report of a man waving a gun and possibly recording himself.
After a blocks-long chase through the yards of several houses, Mills was arrested, and police recovered an illegal handgun Mills allegedly tossed into a back yard along School Lane.
Mills was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including possession of a deadly weapon by a person under 21, possession of a weapon in a school zone, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.