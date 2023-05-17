Southbound Route 1 is reopened at the C&D Canal after a crash required a medical helicopter landing Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occured on the Roth Bridge around 4 p.m. Wednesday, forcing a complete closure, and when combined with the construction closure of the nearby Route 13 St. Georges Bridge, gridlock occured on several major alternates.
Route 9 (Reedy Point Bridge) and Route 896 (Summit Bridge) were the only Delaware alternates over the canal, but there were major delays approaching both spans.
Delaware State Police has yet to officially update the condition of the injuried parties in the crash.