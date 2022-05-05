A group of Bear-area landlords have agreed to pay $430,000 to settle accusations of charging excessive rent to their Section 8 residents.
Goodfish Enterprises, LLC, its principal Christopher Lukacs, and Reliant Property Management Company agreed to the payment after being accused of violating the False Claims Act when participating in the federal program known as Section 8.
Christopher Lukacs are being sued in U.S. District Court because they allegedly falsified documents when trying to determine the federal assistance potential tenants would receive under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8.
Under Section 8, a landlord who has multiple properties in an area is required to provide the three most recent rental agreements for similar properties, to then determine the rent and assistance for a renter. Lukacs owns more than 90 properties in Sparrow Run.
The civil complaint detailed two properties in Sparrow Run, where Goodfish supplied the three previous similar rents, but the government argues in one case that a four-bedroom, 1.5 bath house was described as "similar" to a three-bedroom, one-bath unit, creating a higher value for the average. In the second, the government said Goodfish used an October 2008 rental with a monthly rate of $1,100, neglecting two similar units that rented in 2013 for $925 and $975, again causing the average to rise.
The landlords have agreed to reduce the rents for certain tenants under the settlement.
The settlement does not declare liability.