A rash of heroin overdoses has New Castle County Police investigating.
Police say officers have attended to several overdose victims in the last few days, and one of those overdose victims died.
Heroin can depress a user's heart rate and breathing to the point where they'll die without medical attention, and people who abuse heroin or other substances can enroll in the County Police Hero Help program to get treatment and other services, whether they have health insurance or not.
Anyone interested in enrolling can call 302.395.8050 or come to the Corporal Paul J. Sweeney Public Safety Building at 3601 N. DuPont Highway New Castle, Del. 19720 to request further information and inquire about eligibility.