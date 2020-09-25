"[Thursday, September 24, 2020] was the fourth anniversary of three of our firefighters--Christopher Leach, Jerry Fickes, and Ardythe Hope--killed in the line of duty at a house fire in the city of Wilmington. We've always made it a point to honor them each year for that ultimate sacrifice."
There's a very special event in their honor being hosted in Wilmington Saturday, September 26, 2020. Battalion Chief John Looney said the best way he could imagine honoring the memories of those fallen heroes is to contribute to the community, as it was a passion for each of them.
"What we do is, we have what we call a Service for Others Day; serve your community, serve a stranger, serve your neighbor," Looney said. "This is the least we can do. We've always made it a strong conviction. Each year, we will never, never forget Chris, Ardy, and Jerry, and that's why we always make sure that we get out there and honor them. They were very active in their communities; they were fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters. Besides being on the Wilmington Fire Department, they spent a tireless amount of hours out in the community, serving others. So this is the least we could do."
A combination blood drive benefiting the Blood Bank of Delmarva and food drive benefitting the Lutheran Community Services will be hosted at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 808 North Broom Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in reserving a timeslot can sign up at donate.bbd.org.
The Blood Bank's of Delmarva's Tony Prado said it's one of the best ways he could think of to remember such inspirational men and women who gave everything for their community.
"They were looking for a powerful way to remember their colleagues and they get all the credit in the world for taking up this blood drive," he said. "We're a little biased in our opinion here at the Blood Bank of Delmarva, but it's hard to think of a better way to honor the memory of fallen heroes, fallen firefighters than to give blood. This is something that cannot be manufactured outside the human body. You donate blood, you are saving lives."
Prado said this year--the fourth installment of the annual event--is particularly important for his organization as the pandemic has stymied some of the regular avenues through which they would typically collect blood, and this event will help them catch up on lost donations.
"We are in difficult times. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the way all of us do business. This blood drive comes at a critical time," Prado said. "It all ends up being for worthy cause. And this is going to help us pick up some of the slack as a result..., I mean, they were putting their lives on the line for their community, and we're just asking people to give back a little themselves and donate a pint of blood. That gives back to your community in a very powerful way, as well."
Looneys aid it helps keep their memories alive, and heal the hearts of those who miss their friends.
"For a lot of us, a lot of the men and women on the Wilmington Fire Department, it helps in just our mental healing, because this is not something that we just forget about, or we get over," the chief said. "This has been horrific for our department. So it makes you feel good to know they're looking down at us and they're happy with what we're doing. And it enables us to remember them. We always stress, they'll never be forgotten, and that that's a strong conviction we all have."