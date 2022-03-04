A special election to fill the vacant 4th District seat in the Delaware House of Representatives will be held Saturday.
Republican Ted Kittila, who finished third in the 2014 race for attorney general, will battle former Wilmington City Councilman, Democrat Bud Freel.
You can learn more about both candidates in a story from last month.
They are contesting the seat vacated by Gerald Brady, who announced his resignation in January, around the same time he was accused of shoplifting at a Newark grocery store.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at your assigned polling place. You can look up your specific polling place on Delaware's website.