Smoke from the Canadian wildfires have forced some changes, but Special Olympics Delaware said they will be lighting their torch and holding their Summer Games this weekend in Newark.
The two-day event gets underway Friday on the University of Delaware's campus, with the Opening Ceremony and torch lighting scheduled for 4:15 p.m. inside the Bob Carpenter Center.
Over 600 athletes and unified partners, including some from Virginia, will take part in six sports over the two days.
Ceding to the expected reduced air quality, some venues were switched to indoor options, with swimming moving from the University of Delaware's outdoor pool to the Carpenter Sports Building, while Tennis will be held at the Elkton Indoor Tennis Center.
Friday morning outdoor contests in Track & Field and Softball were postponed, but are still expected to be held on Friday afternoon and Saturday.
Updated schedules are available on the Special Olympics Delaware website.
The Olympic Village traditionally held in front of Delaware Stadium was cancelled, while the Family BBQ and Dance is still expected to be held, but a new location was pending as of Thursday night.
Over 170 coaches and 1,000 volunteers support the event, which is open and free to the public.
Regionally, Special Olympics Pennsylvania decided Thursday morning to cancel their three-day event in State College, Special Olympics Virginia is postponing all outdoor events, while Special Olympics New Jersey wrote on their Facebook page that they intend to hold their events as normal starting on Friday.