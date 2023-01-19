Jon Buzby remembers the February afternoon in 1995 when the thermometer at Cape Henlopen said 0 and he still went for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean.
"When I hit the water it didn't bother me because my body was numb when I hit the water," the Special Olympics spokesperson said. "It was just one of those things that we knew at that point that was going to be one of those plunges we would never forget."
That was the 4th Special Olympics Delaware Lewes Polar Bear Plunge, and Sunday, February 5, 2023 will be the 32nd time the non-profit hosts an event that has moved from its humble beginnings at Cape Henlopen to the vast shoreline of Rehoboth Beach.
The initial plunge in 1992 saw 78 people jump into the water to raise $7,000, while in 2022, those numbers excluded to 3,244 bears and over $1 million raised for the second time.
The past two plunges were effected by the effects of the pandemic, with 2021's being completely virtual, while last year the outdoor plunge returned, but many of the festival activities were still unable to be held due to rising COVID cases.
Pandemic or not, running into a cold, sometimes frozen, Atlantic Ocean remains a challenge, and Buzby said anyone looking to participate should look for a plunge buddy, and some water shoes.
"Wear something on your feet, because the sand is like ice. Not slippery like ice, but cold like ice. When you start disrobing, you want to have something on your feet. Also make sure you have the buddy system, go in with somebody, make sure you come out with the same people, and that's for safety reasons."
Adding to the safety are dive team members from the Delaware State Police in the water, along with ambulance crews from throughout Delaware on land. Buzby said in the 31 years they've never had a major injury.
Not every year is super chilly, the air has been as warm as 53 degrees in 2008 and 2009, while the water was a "balmy" 47 degrees in 2012.
Of course, it can also be brutally cold. The 1995 year saw the ocean check in at 28 degrees, with the salt and movement keeping it from being frozen, while last year the air was 32 with the water at 37.
During the 32 years, the event has grown by more than just the size of the beach.
There is now a 5K "Run/Walk to the Plunge" held on Saturday at 10 a.m. to kick off a busy preliminary day that also features a wings and ice cream tasting, sand sculpting demonstration, and a chili contest.
"You do it once, you realize the good cause, you get caught up in the excitement, and you decide to do it again. You might ask a friend, or ask your child, or in some cases we're on the 3rd and 4th generations of people plunging where grandparents are plunging with their great-grandchildren."
The money raised stays with Special Olympics Delaware to support 4,200 athletes who compete in 16 sports, at no cost.
Several of those athletes will take the plunge, but many others will also be part of the volunteer support team, or just cheering from a boardwalk that can often look like July, if you can ignore the amount of clothing some people are wearing.
Registration for the 2023 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge is active now on the Special Olympics Delaware website, with bears asked to raise $75 if they register before 11:59 p.m. on January 31, with the fee going up to $100 on February 5 up to plunge day.
The 5K costs $35, with online registration closing on Saturday, January 28 at 11:59 p.m.
According to the NOAA website, the water temperature off of Lewes was 42.8 degrees on Thursday, where that will be on February 5, Buzby, and a few thousand other "Polar Bears" will soon know.