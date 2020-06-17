Delaware Park's one-mile oval will finally make some noise on Wednesday, as the track holds the first of its 65 schedule race dates.
First post is set for 1:15 p.m. for a 10-race card that attracted at least 9 runners in each race, including a possible preview of their marquee event next month.
The feature is the $100,000 Obeah Stakes for fillies and mares running 1 1/16 miles. Twelve horses drew into the race which is the local prep for the July 11 Grade 2 Delaware Handicap.
Anchoring the field is 7/2 morning-line favorite Lady Apple, a four-time Grade 3 winner, including January's Houston Lady's Classic. She also finished third in last year's Kentucky Oaks.
Trainer Arnaud Delacour saddles two horses based at Fair Hill (Md.) in Gotham Gala and Fashion Faux Pas.
Gotham Gala won last year's Obeah Stakes (run at 1 1/8 miles) and followed that up with a 4th place finish in the Delaware Handicap.
Fashion Faux Pas also has a stakes race in Stanton, having finished 2nd in last year's Grade 3 Delaware Oaks, a race restricted to three-year-old fillies.
Crowds will be limited to 3,000 fans at Delaware Park, with fans being restricted to the clubhouse, track apron, and picnic grove.
Face masks are required indoors, and recommended outdoors, while social-distancing will be enforced.
There will also be restrictions on horse owners and jockeys, in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Delaware Park will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with Thursdays being added on July 16 for the meet that will run until October 17.
There will be live racing ahead of Saturday's Belmont Stakes, the first jewel of the COVID-19 altered Triple Crown.