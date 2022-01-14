Speed enforcement cameras will be in operation in the I-95 Restore the Corridor starting Monday, January 17, 2022.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the mobile cameras are the result of a spike in crashes in the work zone over the past year.
"In 2021 there 423 crashes in the I-95 work zone, an increase of 49-percent in the same area from 2019," said DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod.
According to McLeod, Delaware State Police investigations showed in a majority of the crashes speed or distracted driving were the primary causes.
McLeod refutes critics who say the cameras are a way to make money.
"What we've seen unfortunately in the work zone especially, is just a blatant disregard for the 45 mile per hour speed limit out there," said McLeod, "with some speeds consistently going over 70 miles an hour."
The first thirty days of the new camera enforcement will result in only warnings, but after that, fines will be imposed.
Speeding tickets start at $20 with one-dollar added for each mile per hour over 45. A driver ticketed for going 58 miles per hour in the work zone will receive a base fine of $33, plus court costs and fees. There will be no points assessed to the driver's license.
McLeod said there will be a cushion of twelve miles per hour before a ticket is generated.
"The idea is not to give out tickets," said McLeod. "We want people to just slow down and drive safely through the I-95 construction zone. Our goal is to really reduce and eliminate the number of crashes that we're seeing in the I-95 work zone."
McLeod says the construction area, with its contra-flow traffic pattern, has made it hard for state troopers to run radar.
"It's obviously a difficult area for state police to do enforcement because of the narrowing of the roadway," said McLeod.
McLeod says DelDOT has been publicizing use of the cameras and there is signage on the interstate warning of their use.
"This is not going to be a surprise to anyone," he said.