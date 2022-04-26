A man with a name familiar around the county threw his hat into the ring for New Castle County Executive Tuesday, launching a campaign with 2024 set in his sights.
Marcus Henry has, himself, worked in civic service for 20 years, including under the previous three administrations for the position he's currently seeking. He spent Tuesday, April 26, 2022, traveling around the reaches of the county, from Middletown to Wilmington, introducing himself to those unfamiliar and announcing his plans.
"First of all, to start out, I born and raised here in Wilmington, Delaware," Henry told WDEL before the start of his day on the campaign trail. "I've spent the last 20 years working in public service at the state and county level in various capacities. I've worked under the last three county executives, which I think is great on the job training and experience on how to run a county government."
His main message, Henry said, was letting people know how their government was working for them.
"I think it's important to have transparency in the work that you do in government, to make sure the public knows how their tax dollars are being spent," he said. "My experience is running management efficiently, listening to the constituents, and making sure we're doing good direct-service government for the people."
All of this, at least in part, is due to his upbringing. On a slightly overcast afternoon, to wrap up his day of traveling, Henry brought his message to the foot of a bridge along New Sweden Street. It is the Margaret Rose Henry Bridge, named after his mother, the state senator of the same name.
"Well, Wilmington has meant everything to my family and, obviously, talking about my mother, I couldn't be more proud of Sen. Margaret Rose Henry. She served proudly in the state senate for over 20 years, and she really is my hero," he said. "Growing up, even before she became a senator, she's always been involved in civic engagement. She taught my brother John and I that value of civic engagement, of giving back to the community, and I appreciate that. She's the best role model I could have for life, and definitely for running for office."
The senator, for her part, beamed as she introduced her son at the foot of her namesake roadway. She told WDEL it was a "proud moment for my family," and that her son having lived with her during her time in the Delaware Assembly prepared him for the sacrifices he now knows well and understands need to be made in order to serve the people of New Castle County.
"Well, Marcus is very much his own man, I have to say that, and what I like about him is that he's industrious, he's studious, he tries to understand the 'whys' of what's happening, and he has prepared himself very well for this position," Sen. Henry said. "He worked in county government through three administrations, he worked in state government, he worked in the city of Wilmington for the Wilmington Housing Authority, so he knows a lot about the needs of residents and people and also he knows what it takes to be an effective leader. So I think he will do a phenomenal job for New Castle County."
Now, Henry the candidate said he'll spend the next few years listening.
"Listen, listen, listen. I'm going to get out and get as many residents as I can. Whether you live here in Wilmington, Newark, Bear, Glasgow, or you live in Middletown, Odessa, Townsend, Delaware City, or points in between, I want to hear what's on your mind," Henry said to those who joined him at the culmination of his tour Tuesday. "I want to hear what's on the minds of seniors, parents, small business owners, corporate leaders, single parents trying to make ends meet. As your county executive. I will make sure all residents have a voice and I work very hard to ensure the county is a place where everyone is proud to live, work, play or raise a family."
Other big names from around the county who attended the launch of Henry's campaign included Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, current County Executive Matt Meyer, Rep. Frank Cooke, Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden, Rep. Bud Freel, former Secretary of State Ed Freel, Sen. Darius Brown, Wilmington Democratic Chair Cassandra Marshall.