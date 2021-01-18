Wilmington-based Second Chances Farm is producing 2,021 sets of spice blends as a commemorative item for this week's Presidential Inauguration.
Second Chances founder Ajit George said the idea came about in early December as the result of a partnership with Obis One, producers of black garlic.
"I said 'why don't we use the Inauguration because the First State has its first President,'" remembered George.
Next was deciding the types of spice blends, both of which would incorporate black garlic.
"I said 'why don't we cook and get a spice for Joe that is based on the state bird, a chicken,' although this can be used on other food," said George.
That spice blend is called Joe 'No Malarkey.'
Second Chances then called upon Kamala Harris' cultural identity for a second blend which George calls a fusion spice.
"That combines for example some of the Jamaican jerk and Indian spice with black garlic and some of our stuff, so that could be a little more spicy," said George.
To help promote the sale of the spices, Second Chances had about twenty local chefs visit their Eastside Community Kitchen and cook dishes using one, or both, of the blends.
"They use our spice and they use our produce," said George, "so it was a chance for us to shamelessly brag about Delaware while at the same time promote something that's healthy."
Proceeds from the sale of the commemorative sets will help fund Second Chances program of hiring and training 'returning citizens,' people who have previously served time in prison.
George plans on sending the first two of the numbered commemorative sets to Washington - one to the White House and one to the Naval Observatory, the residence of the Vice-President.
"We give them with the hope the White House chef, and the chef for Kamala Harris, will use it and perhaps even invite some Delaware chefs to come into their facility to showcase," said George.
"We need to find ways to promote Delaware more and we have some great chefs and great food here."
Finally, much like flavors merging together in a blend, George believes the spices serve a symbolic purpose.
"Food is a chance for us to bring people together," said George. "It is my hope, maybe it's pollyanna, that this kind of opportunity gives us a chance to reconcile, break bread together.
"The idea is to keep the notion of community. We can agree to disagree but we can eat good food while we do it."
The commemorative spice tin sets are available through Second Chances web site.