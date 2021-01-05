The 108th session of Wilmington City Council commenced with a power struggle over their rules and the leadership of its committees.
New Council President Trippi Congo and 7th District Councilman Christofer Johnson brought conflicting resolutions to the floor after the swearing-in ceremony for the new council, and quickly two factions emerged.
Congo's legislation came to the floor first, looking to set council rules, name Devon Hynson Council Chief of Staff, Michelle Harlee President Pro Temp and set up the eight main council committees.
Each of Congo's resolutions failed by the same 7-6 vote.
Rysheema Dixon, Michelle Harlee, Linda Gray, Shané Darby, and Yolanda Gray voted with the council president.
Johnson was joined by Zanthia Oliver, Bregetta Fields, Nathan Field, Maria Cabrera, James Spadola, and Loretta Walsh in opposing.
Then, it was Johnson's turn, introducing a different set of rules, Daniel Walker as Council Chief of Staff, Cabrera as Pro Temp, and an alternate set of committee line-ups.
Those passed 7-6, with Walker receiving a 10-3 nod when Harlee, Oliver, and McCoy crossed over to support his candidacy.
After the votes, Johnson was quick to say it's not fair to give him sole possession of the resolutions he introduced.
"I am just literally the quarterback for a group that wants to move this city forward. I am not the spokesperson, I am not the council president, I am a duly elected official, and I am simply doing the presentation because of my background as a trial attorney. This is not my resolution. It is my resolution as much as it is Councilman Spadola's resolution or Councilwoman Cabrera's resolution."
In her first meeting was second district councilwoman, a seat held by Congo in the last council, Darby protested Johnson's claim that council came together to create the rules and committee lineups.
"I was not reached out to, this was not a team effort. I was not reached out to by anyone from Councilman Chris Johnson to contribute to these rules. I did not have a voice in any of this, so this was not a collaborative effort."
Gray joined in the dissent.
"I just think this is an attempt to take over control. I wasn't contacted, Councilwoman Darby said she wasn't contacted, there were emails sent out that we could read about what was happening, but our input was not solicited. We're right back to where we started, good luck, Wilmington."
Walsh supported Johnson's proposal, which had the backing of four of the five new council members [Fields, Field, Cabrera, Spadola].
"I do encourage people to look at our tape on this, because we can work together if we put our minds to it. If people examine the seven votes that were consistently cast this evening, we're not people who are from different walks of life, and different religions and nationalities, yet we became a group. We could do that together as an entire council, if we bothered to put our minds to it."
The committee selections were contentious enough that Gray introduced a motion to table determining their members until the next meeting, but it was a 7-6 vote against that submarined that plan.
One committee line-up that brought contention was the Finance & Economic Development Committee.
Under Congo's list, Rysheema Dixon would have chaired, but Johnson's passed plan made him the chairman, and Dixon isn't even on the accepted six-person roster.
"I had no clear understanding of why I was taken out of that role for what our president had put us in previously based on the orientation that we had. I was chairing that committee, and would have liked to have had a conversation."
Despite having opposing views on opening night, Johnson said he was excited to work together with Congo going forward.
"We've had extensive time to sit down and talk about visions. Our visions are the same, and the way we're going to do it is the same. What we're going to use is the goodwill of council we're going to build up. The divide of the past is gone, we will work together as a team to face the great, and grave, challenges we face."
Wilmington City Council will hold its first regular meeting on January 21, back on its usual Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. schedule.