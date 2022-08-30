Delaware State Police officials are warning of a spoofing scam that is involving one of their phone numbers.
Poice said they're received complaints that people have received phone calls that Caller ID says comes from a number that searches back to a valid Delaware State Police numbers.
Spoofing is when a caller is intentionally falsifying information for the Caller ID, typically to disguise their identity. It can be used to cause people to give away personal information.
DSP offered a reminder that they will never request payment for fines, tickets, or bail, and that they are handled by court systems, and not over the phone.
If someone calls you regarding a family member, officials said you should immediately contact the family to verify their identify on your own, and not give out personal information.