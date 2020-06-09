Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in the Christina School District.

The district is seeking both an operating and capital referendum that would bring in nearly $25 million over three years.

If all parts of the referendum pass, residents' tax bills, on average, are slated to rise by nearly $290 per year and dramatic cuts to the district, made last month, can be restored.

If it doesn't pass--the district and its students will be devastated. The district will be forced to keep in tact $10 million in cuts the board already voted for, last month, just in case. They include 67 layoffs that will amount to the elimination of sports, music, the Chinese immersion and other vital student extracurricular programs that require extra pay for extra responsibility.

Christina School Board votes to lay off 67 employees In a vote that one member said was done "begrudgingly," the Christina School Board voted una…

Article continues below advertisement

Christina's last several attempts to raise taxes via referendum have failed. The district last passed an operating referendum in 2016 and hasn't passed a capital referendum since 2007. Last year's attempt was denied in a vote 3,350 to 4,692. That forced the district to make $6 million in cuts, including five teacher layoffs and led to the non-renewal of 58 teaching contracts.

The district has ignored multiple requests to speak in advance of the referendum.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Christina School Board meets the following evening on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The referendum comes just days after the district announced Capital School District superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton would take over as superintendent for Richard Gregg, who's scheduled to depart June 30. Information on Shelton's salary was not made publicly available and requests for it were ignored. WDEL has filed a Freedom of Information request seeking the contract.