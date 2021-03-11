Wilmington and Georgetown both broke their record highs Thursday, but forecasters are warning our taste of spring may have its back cracked by yet another snow threat.
Wilmington hit 74 degrees, while Georgetown soared to 77, both surpassing their previous marks for March 11 by a degree. Both records were previously set in 1967.
Wilmington's mark is 23 degrees above the normal for the date, and was the warmest day since November 10's 76-degree day.
A couple of cold fronts over the next two days are expected to slowly bring the temperatures back down, and bring a chance of some showers during the Friday morning commute.
Highs could still reach the mid-to-upper 60s in Delaware on Friday, but then be closer to 50 under sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
After two more tranquil days on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service introduces a chance of snow into the forecast on Wednesday morning, before possibly transitioning into a heavy rain storm as a low pressure system approaches from the Midwest.