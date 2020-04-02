The St. Anthony's Italian Festival in Wilmington won't be happening this year for the first time in the event's 50-year history.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers announced on Facebook Thursday that the event, held in June, annually, would be canceled.
Organizers said peak festival planning has been severely impacted, and the decision was made after careful thought and discussion for the safety of patrons, volunteers, and vendors.
"This reality, coupled with uncertainty about when gatherings of any size will again be permitted, as well as the expected significant economic repercussions that will result from the current necessary restrictions on commerce and industry, has led St. Anthony's to make the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Italian Festival," organizers noted.
The week-long celebration of Italian food and culture had been scheduled for June 7-14, 2020.
Organizers are considering holding a festival on a smaller scale in late September, but ideas are in the early stages. They added they'll need to add various fundraisers in 2020 to make up for a projected shortfall in funds for the parish and grade school.
"We are aware that this decision will have a significant financial impact on our grade school and parish. We are taking steps now to mitigate the impact of this loss of income and to adjust our parish expenditures as best we can to ensure the continued vitality of our ministries, especially the grade school, [which is] the primary beneficiary of funds raised by the festival."