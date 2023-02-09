Bones Hyland is on the move.
Two weeks after appearing at St. Georges to have his jersey retired by his alma mater, Bones Hyland was reportedly traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since playing in Philadelphia a day after the jersey ceremony, Bones suddenly found himself on the outs in the Nuggets rotation, playing just five minutes in one game, and not playing as a coaches' decision in the past three.
According to multiple reports, Bones was traded from away from the best team in the Western Conference to the 7th place Clippers in exchange for two second round picks.
Hyland was named to the Rising Stars game as the 2021 First Round pick was averaging 12.1 points per game in his sophomore season in the NBA, before suddenly exiting the rotation this month.