St. Georges Bridge

Route 13 northbound approach to St. Georges Bridge

 Mike Phillips

The St. Georges Bridge, which opened in 1942 and carries Route 13 over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, is undergoing a major overhaul that will keep it closed for 18 months.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the more than $45 million project which includes demolishing and replacing the bridge deck and median barrier, and replacing bridge approaches.

The steel tied arch bridge underwent a lead paint abatement project in 2000-2001, and was then closed for four months in late 2018 to replace steel floor beam cover plates.

Rouite 9 Reedy Point roundabout

The main detour route is to use Route 1 over the Roth Bridge, although the Reedy Point Bridge just reopened after construction of a roundabout at the base of the Delaware City side of Route 9.

