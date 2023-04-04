The St. Georges Bridge, which opened in 1942 and carries Route 13 over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, is undergoing a major overhaul that will keep it closed for 18 months.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the more than $45 million project which includes demolishing and replacing the bridge deck and median barrier, and replacing bridge approaches.
The steel tied arch bridge underwent a lead paint abatement project in 2000-2001, and was then closed for four months in late 2018 to replace steel floor beam cover plates.
The main detour route is to use Route 1 over the Roth Bridge, although the Reedy Point Bridge just reopened after construction of a roundabout at the base of the Delaware City side of Route 9.