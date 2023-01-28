DelDOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District are warning drivers about an upcoming closure of the St. Georges Bridge.
Officials said that crews will make major repairs to the bridge starting on April 4th. Starting next month, there will only be one bike lane available until the start of the project.
Work is expected to last for 18-months. A $45.8-million contract awarded to J.D. Eckman Inc. involves demolishing and replacing the bridge decking, median barrier and drainage features, replacing bride approaches and roadways, and repairing other bridge structural features.
The St. Georges Bridge, a tied-arch structure, was built in 1941 and modified in 2010. It underwent lead paint abatement in 2000-2001.