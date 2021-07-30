A former St. Georges star can now call himself a NBA first round draft pick.
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland was taken with the 26th pick by the Denver Nuggets Thursday night, becoming just the third Delaware high school product to be taken in the opening round of an NBA Draft.
The 2019 Delaware High School Basketball Player of the Year went on to VCU, where he was named the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year.
He joins current NBA Champion Donte DiVincenzo of Salesianum and Newark's Terence Stansbury as the elite trio of Delaware products to be taken in the opening round.
DiVincenzo was taken with the 17th pick in 2018 after being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four following Villanova's championship, while Stansbury was picked 15th by the Dallas Mavericks in 1985 after playing at Temple.
Howard's A.J. English (37th-1990), Caesar Rodney's Laron Profit (38th-1991), Newark's Spencer Dunkley (53rd-1993), and St. Andrew's Ben Bentil (51st-2016) were all second-round selections from Delaware high schools.