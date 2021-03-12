A year into the pandemic, things are looking a little better than they did as COVID-19 settled in across the world last St. Patrick's Day.
"I wouldn't say normal," said Joe McCoy, owner of Catherine Rooney's.
Vaccines are rolling out, and there's hope, but limits on restaurants and social gatherings are in place, everyone still needs to be wearing masks, and there's new variants of the last deadly virus now popping up.
So McCoy received permission from the city of Wilmington for Catherine Rooney's--an Irish pub in Wilmington's Trolley Square--to revive Dining on Delaware for the weekend.
"The whole reason I asked the city to do this is because, from my perspective as an owner, this is the safest way possible to operate," he said.
The bar will feature a large tent outside the establishment to host whatever crowd shows up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but there will be strict rules.
"It's going to be sit-down dining,' McCoy said. "You're going to come in, you'll get walked to your table by a hostess, you'll be sat down and that'll be your table for the duration of your stay."
They'll have security on-hand to control crowd sizes and make sure everyone in line is socially distanced. The city, for their part, said while they'd prefer not to, they'll crack down on anyone breaking the rules if they have to.
In Newark, a recent surge at the University of Delaware has turned Newark into a hotspot leading into the holiday weekend. Officers there will be on patrol, too.
"We're not saying you can't hang out with your friends," said Newark Police's Lt. Andrew Rubin. "Yeah, we do have the highest number of cases in the state, and so eyes are on us."
The school has posted St. Patrick's Day themed reminders about COVID-19 safety protocols still in place:
"May your masks always be on
and your hands always be clean.
So we can soon all gather
together safely on the Green
May your temperatures be low
and your distance apart be great
For St. Paddy's Day
shenanigans this year can wait."
And Newark Police will be checking reports of any overflowing parties, and those ultimately linked to to students from the university could face repercussions from both the authorities and the school.
But some recognize the dangers--to both their own health and the health of others--should they venture out and find packed streets and crowded house parties.
"No, I've been laying low for about the past year. I'm a nursing student," said Tyler Makkay, a UD student. "It's hard to be a nursing student and then go out and be in the middle of it all."
Others don't want to run the risk of getting in trouble, just feeling lucky enough to be back at school.
"So I'm generally not really planning on going out, just because I don't want to risk getting suspended or getting in trouble," said another UD student, Anna Parker. "It's not worth it."
Though it's not worth getting sick either.
"Yeah, that too," she said.