Delawareans were in a mood to loosen up during St. Patrick's Day celebrations Friday.
Coming after parades held the weekend of March 11th and 12th and ahead of the final weekend of winter, Friday was a day for many to meet up with friends and family, eat, drink, sing and dance. The weather turned milder for a while. Drizzle intervened here and there but did not dampen spirits.
Plates of fish and chips were flying at Sheridan's Irish Pub in Smyrna, owned by natives of Ireland.
"It's the kickoff to also coming into springtime and good weather, and everybody's thinking okay, let's get this party started," Shirley Sheridan with Sheridan's Irish Pub said. "Why not start today?"
At Catherine Rooney's on Trolley Square in Wilmington, the space was packed and the band was crammed into a corner. No one seemed to mind.
McGlynn's Pub locations posted a 9:00 a.m. opening Friday. People clad in green flowed through the doors, reminiscent of Philadelphia Eagles' game days just a few weeks earlier.