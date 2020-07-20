NFL Combine Football

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.

 Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Philadelphia

APTOPIX Seahawks Eagles Football

Seattle Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (90) hits Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Wentz was injured on the play. 

LAST YEAR: The Eagles won the NFC East, reaching the playoffs for third

straight season. Carson Wentz led an injury-depleted offense to four

straight December wins, but suffered a concussion early in the wild-card

loss to Seattle. Wentz started 17 games after finishing the previous

two seasons on injured reserve.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CB Darius Slay, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Marquise

Goodwin, LB Jatavis Brown, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Will Parks,

WR Jalen Reagor.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: RG Brandon Brooks (injury), S Malcolm Jenkins, OT

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB Jordan Howard, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu

Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters 

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Lack of on-field practices limits expectations

on Reagor, other rookies, They were also forced to re-sign LT Jason

Peters to replace Brooks.

CAMP NEEDS: Eagles have to find out if Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl

LT, can make the switch to RG at age 38. Also, they must learn if

second-year pro Andre Dillard can handle LT. On defense, CB Jalen

Mills needs time to transition to S to replace Jenkins, and young

linebackers have to get some work.

EXPECTATIONS: They are the only team in NFC East with a returning coach in Doug Pederson, which gives the Eagles stability and edge in a division that should be two-team race with Dallas. Wentz carried the offense down the stretch and has new weapons to help him. Still, it would appear the Eagles have too many flaws to contend for a Super Bowl.

