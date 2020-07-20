PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8)
CAMP SITE: Philadelphia
LAST YEAR: The Eagles won the NFC East, reaching the playoffs for third
straight season. Carson Wentz led an injury-depleted offense to four
straight December wins, but suffered a concussion early in the wild-card
loss to Seattle. Wentz started 17 games after finishing the previous
two seasons on injured reserve.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CB Darius Slay, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Marquise
Goodwin, LB Jatavis Brown, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Will Parks,
WR Jalen Reagor.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: RG Brandon Brooks (injury), S Malcolm Jenkins, OT
Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB Jordan Howard, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu
Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Lack of on-field practices limits expectations
on Reagor, other rookies, They were also forced to re-sign LT Jason
Peters to replace Brooks.
CAMP NEEDS: Eagles have to find out if Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl
LT, can make the switch to RG at age 38. Also, they must learn if
second-year pro Andre Dillard can handle LT. On defense, CB Jalen
Mills needs time to transition to S to replace Jenkins, and young
linebackers have to get some work.
EXPECTATIONS: They are the only team in NFC East with a returning coach in Doug Pederson, which gives the Eagles stability and edge in a division that should be two-team race with Dallas. Wentz carried the offense down the stretch and has new weapons to help him. Still, it would appear the Eagles have too many flaws to contend for a Super Bowl.