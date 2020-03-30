A staff member at a Level V secure facility operated by the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF) tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
According to the announcement, the Ferris School employee had not reported to work "for an extended period of time," but the department has begun notifying and cleaning protocols in light of the test result, including closing off the area of the building where the individual worked.
“As Delaware continues to face this public health emergency, we are working diligently to protect our youth and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19," said Josette Manning, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. "This is an extremely difficult time for youth to be away from their families and we recognize that this notification adds additional stress."
Staff has been informed they should monitor themselves for symptoms, and have been provided access to therapists onsite to assist with the additional stress.
"Families of all youth in the facility, regardless of their actual potential for exposure, have been contacted and all youth are being closely monitored for symptoms," officials said in a release announcing the positive test. "To date, no other staff member nor student has reported any symptoms."