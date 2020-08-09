Stan Mills defeated incumbent Paul Kuhns in the Rehoboth Mayoral Election on Saturday.
Mills, a former 3-term city commissioner and 22-year resident of the coastal community, received 876 votes to 587 for Kuhns as the top finishers in a six-way race to lead the city.
1,471 people voted in the election, with 325 voting in-person on Saturday, according to Rehoboth Beach.
Patrick Gosslett (824) and Jay Lagree (882) each won elections for the open commissioners slots.
They'll replace Lisa Schlosser and Stephen Scheffer, who did not run for re-election.
The three winners will serve three-year terms, and will be sworn in at the Friday, September 18 meeting.