A 39-year-old home improvement store employee had a knife pulled on him when he attempted to intervene during a shoplifting in Stanton, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the victim witnessed a theft being committed at the Home Depot at 1301 Churchmans Road around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
When the victim confronted the suspect, a physical altercation ensued, and the suspect pulled a knife from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, who backed away.
the suspect, described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, standing 5'10" to 6'1", weighing 210 to 220 lbs., wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants, fled on foot with the stolen merchandise.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Delaware State Police at 302.365.8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.