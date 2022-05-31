State Auditor Kathy McGuiness's defense made such a compelling argument that the Delaware Department of Justice's case against her was being heard in the wrong courthouse Tuesday that, before noon, proceedings had been paused for the day to allow parties to decide how they'd like to proceed.
On May 31, 2022, what was expected to be a days-long trial was set to kick off at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center along King Street in Wilmington, where McGuiness would defend herself against claims by Attorney General Kathy Jennings that she had given her daughter and daughter's friend what's been described as "do-nothing" jobs, intentionally structured contractor payments in a way that would skirt the need for a bidding process, and threatened employees under her who might speak out against her alleged behaviors or actions.
But before the jury had even been brought into the room, attorney Steven Wood told presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. that just because McGuiness is a state official and her actions have impact statewide, her office is in Kent County's Dover. Wood said prosecutors failed to make any allegation in the grand jury indictment used to bring McGuiness to trial that she ever committed any alleged crime in New Castle County.
"I don't like to speak in absolutes, but I will this morning," he said. "I'll wager the court has never seen an indictment in this court that doesn't begin thusly: 'In the state of Delaware, County of X.' This indictment doesn't say that. It just says that Kathy McGinnis is a statewide elected official with jurisdiction in all three counties."
Wood argued their incorrect venue choice was grounds for the case against McGuiness to be dismissed. While he said he wasn't prepared to dismiss the case at present, Carpenter informed Director for the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney that prosecutors were free to argue their case in the Wilmington-based courthouse representing New Castle County, but they should be certain they were prepared to prove New Castle County was where the alleged crimes were committed or they could face outright dismissal of the case as it progressed.
"Is 'affecting all three counties' the same as 'the conduct occurred in every county,'" Carpenter asked the prosecution "I don't believe that there is a defect in the indictment that at this juncture would cause dismissal. I will be candid with the state, I have a great deal of concern about the arguments that were made...I do think the state has a choice."
He advised that if there were any elements that gave the prosecution pause after the discussion, it might be their prerogative to withdraw their case against McGuiness from New Castle County and instead seek a trial in another county.
Court was adjourned until Wednesday, with Carpenter stating it was unfair to force either side to consider these facts within mere minutes, but Wood noted if the prosecution withdrew its indictment in New Castle County, he would be filing a motion to dismiss the case due to unnecessary delays.