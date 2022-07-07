Through the First State, First Steps program, Delaware's youngest will get a little bit of help from the state now to reach big goals set to be achieved down the road.
State Treasurer Colleen Davis recently announced the new program incentivizes Delaware families to begin saving for their children's educational goals by offering a $100 match for any new DE529 Education Savings Plan opened now through the end of the year for individuals five years old and younger who are state residents. A minimum contribution of $100 must be made at the time the account is opened to receive the match.
"The precipitous behind all of this is really to get younger families and children preparing earlier for that future educational goal, whether it be college or trade school," Davis told WDEL Thursday. "We're finding four-year public college tuition has increased roughly 225% over the last 30 years...Essentially, we're looking at these ballooning costs for higher education, and we know that the economic benefits are very substantial for every child--and, later, adults--when we start saving young. It's so much easier; $25 every month, or out of every paycheck, really accrues over time."
Davis hopes that between now and December 31, 2022, Delaware will be able to make contributions to the more than 415 new DE529 accounts they believe will be opened in that time.
She also notes those accounts specifically, funded through a platform that uses no taxpayer dollars, are also tax advantaged.
"As money accrues over time, the accrual of funds, the interest that's made on the monies that are there, is non-taxed at either at the state or federal level," she said. "So that does provide an additional benefit."
Additionally, HB145, championed by the Treasurer's Office and signed by Governor John Carney into law on June 30, 2022, makes contributions up to $1,000 or $5,000, depending on the type of 529 account, tax-deductible.